Free AARP webinar to help kupuna choose Medicare insurance

Medicare beneficiaries can get help from AARP Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program to evaluate changes in their Medicare insurance and assistance in selecting the plan that best meets their needs during a free webinar on Dec. 5.

Medicare Open Enrollment ends on Dec. 7, so procrastinators who haven’t reviewed their insurance for next year will still have a chance to make changes.

To get a Zoom link, go to https://events.aarp.org/12-5health or call 1-877-926-8300. To see all of the events AARP is offering go to aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page and click on the events tab to see and register for all of the events AARP is offering and to get a Zoom link for our virtual events.

“Medicare Open Enrollment is the one time each year when kupuna can review their coverage and make sure it meets their health and financial needs,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director. “There are changes coming to Medicare drug and health plan benefits in 2026 and it’s important that kupuna compare their options. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program or Hawaiʻi SHIP provides help to consumers using trained volunteers so they you can get information on Medicare insurance without a sales pitch.”

AARP Hawaiʻi is part of the nonprofit side of AARP and does not sell health insurance.

