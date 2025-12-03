Maui OnStage announces 2026 theater season at the Historic ʻĪao Theater

Graphic courtesy: Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage has announced its 2026 theater season, a rich lineup of five productions ranging from classic mysteries to family-friendly musicals and a world premiere by a local playwright.

The upcoming productions are meant to highlight the creativity and talent of Maui’s theater community and bring audiences together for entertainment and inspiration at the Historic ʻĪao Theater.

The 2026 season includes:

“The Mousetrap”: March 27 – April 12

Directed by Kristi Scott

Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit — a gripping, suspense-filled mystery that has kept audiences guessing for generations.



Directed by Jessica Nelson and Tina Kailiponi

A hilarious, heart-filled musical adventure for the whole family, bursting with imagination, friendship and kid-approved fun.



Directed by Lisa Teichner

A witty, fast-paced, Tony Award–winning musical comedy filled with clever twists, outrageous characters and irresistible charm.



Directed by Tina Kailiponi and Francis Tau’a

The high-energy Broadway hit that brings the iconic 80s film to life with powerhouse dancing, unforgettable music and joyful rebellion.



Directed by Francis Tau’a

A moving, Maui-rooted story that blends humor, heart, and island identity in a brand-new theatrical work created for Maui’s community.

“We are thrilled to present such a fresh and dynamic season for 2026,” said Luana Whitford-Mitchell, executive director of Maui OnStage. “Each production brings something unique to the stage, reflecting our community’s creativity, talent, and heart. In 2026, we welcome everyone to the Historic ʻĪao Theater to experience the magic of live performance and support local artists and stories.”

The organization also recognized its 2026 season sponsors. The Mainstage Season is supported by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with Marji Knowles and Michael Tibbott, while the Youth Season is sponsored by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust.

Ticket Information

Season tickets for 2026 go on sale Thursday, Dec. 11. More information and a link to sign up for Maui OnStage’s weekly email newsletter are available at mauionstage.com.