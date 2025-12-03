Maui Weather Forecast for December 03, 2025





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Haze in the morning. Highs around 81. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 84. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 86. Light winds becoming northwest up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Haze through the day. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze in the evening. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 54. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 64. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 85. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 56 to 71. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light winds will prevail and maintain a dry, mostly stable land and sea breeze regime across much of the state. A slow-moving front will stall just west of Kauai today, resulting in enhanced shower activity and increased cloud coverage across much of the Garden Isle through this evening before the front weakens to a trough and retrogrades back westward. High pressure builds northeast of the state tomorrow, allowing moderate trades to return as well as showers across windward and mauka areas lasting through early next week.

Discussion

Light winds will prevail and maintain stable and mostly dry conditions, allowing a land and sea breeze pattern to dominant across the Hawaiian Islands. The highlighted feature remains to be a slow-moving front northwest of the islands that continues to propagate toward Kauai. Latest model guidance of the GFS and ECMWF are in decent agreement that the front will ultimately stall just west of Kauai. That said, pre-frontal shower activity, especially over northern slopes and interior areas of the Garden Isle could experience over an inch of precipitation prior to the front weakening to a trough and retrograding back westward in the absolute wettest scenario. The latest Total Precipitable Water (PWATs) Normalized Anomaly from the GFS and ECWMF both depict roughly 1 to 2 standard deviations above normal over Kauai as the front approaches. This isn't implying a widespread heavy shower event, but it is suggesting that, even though the front is anticipated to stall west of Kauai, it may still bring in a significant amount of moisture.

With models lining up a bit better than previous runs, confidence has increased that this will be the most likely scenario as the front crawls towards Kauai. Meanwhile, the remainder of the state will remain unimpacted under the same dry, mostly stable land and sea breeze regime through the next couple of days.

The aforementioned front also has an impact on retaining the subtropical ridge near Kauai, leading to predominately southeasterly background flow, as depicted by the latest observations. As a result, this has escorted some volcanic emissions (vog) from the most recent Kilauea activity across portions of the state. While many of the air quality sensors across leeward Big Island show slightly higher concentrations, the overall consensus depicts the highest concentrations remain west of the state and are not significantly impacting the islands themselves. Moreover, visibility does not seem to be restricted much either, though some haze may still persist in low-lying areas.

The broad surface-level high pressure system well northeast of the islands will gradually build tomorrow as the weakened front exits the area. Trades will respond accordingly to the tightened pressure gradient, strengthening to a more moderate pattern, further pushing any of the remaining deeper moisture away from Kauai. Conversely, expect a more typical trade shower pattern mainly over windward and mauka areas across the state, prevailing through early next week.

Aviation

Light winds persist resulting in daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes to occur. A slowly advancing front is expected to stall just west of Kauai, resulting in enhanced shower activity and increased cloud coverage which may bring periods of MVFR conditions predominately to northern slopes and interior areas of Kauai. Moderate trades return toward the end of the forecast period, focusing showers across windward and mauka areas. Otherwise, VFR conditions prevail.

No AIRMETs are in effect and none are expected.

Marine

A cold front approaching from the northwest is expected stall west of Kauai today, before weakening to a trough Thursday and retrograding back to the west. Thursday through this weekend, a ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen northeast of the region, which will allow moderate to locally strong easterly trades. As trades increase, a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) will likely be needed for the typical windier zones surrounding Maui and the Big Island. A moderate to large NW swell could also bring seas to SCA criteria (10 feet) Thursday night into Friday. So at this time, a SCA for winds to 25 kt and seas 10 feet or higher look likely by Thursday afternoon.

The current moderate, medium period northwest swell (310-330) has been holding overnight at the nearshore buoys. Meanwhile the next swell (310-330) reached Buoy 51101 to the northwest of the islands around 8pm. This swell is expected to reach Kauai around sunrise, and Oahu a little later in the morning. This is the first in a series of northwest to north-northwest (310-340) swells that are expected over the coming days. This swell will be reinforced by another on Thursday that should bring surf to advisory levels Thursday into Friday. Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive on Friday, which will maintain the elevated surf.

East shore surf will remain small today due to weak winds, then become choppier by Thursday as trade winds increase from Thursday through the weekend. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week.

There is the potential for minor coastal flooding from December 4th to December 6th. Peak monthly tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted could lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the early morning hours. This could also magnify effects of the expected high surf on coastal areas around the same time frame.

Fire weather

Critical fire weather conditions are not expected this week. Light winds will persist through the day, with increased rainfall probability on Kauai associated with an advancing frontal passage. Elsewhere across the state will remain dry and mostly stable. Moderate trades will will be below the critical fire weather threshold Friday into early next week. The temperature inversion heights over Maui and the Big Island will range from 6500 to 7500 feet today.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

