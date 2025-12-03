USPS ready to deliver Hawaiʻi’s holiday season mail, shipping needs

The most wonderful time of year is also the busiest for the US Postal Service.

A real-time Holiday Mail Counter is now live online, keeping tally of how many mailpieces and packages are accepted into the postal network this holiday season, and local Postal Service leaders are ready to deliver holiday mailing and shipping needs for every customer in Hawai‘i and throughout the nation.

Image Courtesy: US Postal Service website

Continued investments in network transformation and modernization have boosted the service customers have come to expect throughout the organization’s 250 years.

Improvements in infrastructure, technology and shipping standards are core components of holiday readiness in Hawai‘i and throughout the nation.

Hundreds of expanded facilities have opened with new state-of-the-art sorting machines, bringing the total number of packaging sorting machines the Postal Service has throughout the country to 614.

These investments resulted in a daily processing capacity of about 88 million packages — up from 60 million last holiday season.

There are also plans to hire 14,000 temporary support employees for the holiday season to complement its full-time workforce and ensure the agency can handle the extra holiday volume.

The Postal Service remains the most affordable way to send mail and packages.

Customers can expect their mail and packages to be delivered, on average, in less than 3 days this holiday season. Holiday customers can expect a 2– to 3-day turnaround when shipping to addresses within their same regional service area.

You can find your post office hours at the US Postal Service website.

Click here for holiday related information, including how to order free Postal Service shipping supplies.

Be sure to check out the holiday shipping cutoff dates to make sure your festive mail and packages get to their destination on time.