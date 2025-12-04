Tickets available for Mokuʻula film screening on Dec. 12

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation has announced that free tickets are still available for the upcoming screening of “E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula” (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). The popular event regularly sells out.

The screening will be held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center in Wailuku, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Audiences are transported through stunning 360-degree animation, captivating sound design and immersive storytelling that brings Mokuʻula’s rich history to life. Once the royal residence of King Kamehameha III, Mokuʻula was a center of spiritual, cultural, and political life in Lahaina. While the island now lies beneath Malu ʻUlu o Lele Park, its story continues to inspire reflection, reverence and connection to Hawaiʻi’s heritage.

The free community event is made possible with support from the County of Maui Office of

Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program and

Rotary District 5000.

Visit LahainaRestoration.org to reserve tickets.