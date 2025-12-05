County DWS lifts Stage 1 Water Shortage for Central and South Maui

Wailuku River in ‘Īao (Dec. 5, 2025). PC: County of Maui

Following recent rainfall and ongoing community water conservation, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply is suspending the Stage 1 Central and South Maui water shortage, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Central and South Maui service area covers Waihe‘e, Waiehu, Wailuku, Kahului, Spreckelsville, Pā‘ia, Kuau, Mā‘alaea, Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena.

Recent rainfall events, improved surface water flow and decreased demand support the decision to lift the Stage 1 water shortage. DWS will continue to monitor water supply levels, demand and weather to determine if Stage 1 measures need to be reinstated.

“While recent rains have helped, this suspension reflects the community’s commitment to responsible water use,” DWS Director John Stufflebean said. “Maintaining careful water management is essential for a reliable and sustainable supply for Maui, and we commend residents for their continued vigilance.”

While the shortage declaration has been lifted, DWS encourages residents to continue to conserve water by watering plants and landscaped areas responsibly, reusing towels and linens and running dishwashers and laundry machines only with full loads to help protect water supply.

DWS provides free items to help the public conserve water, including faucet aerators for kitchens and bathrooms, leak detection dye tablets to check toilets, moisture meters, shower heads, hose nozzles, toilet tank bags and hose timers. Items are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2200 Main St., Suite 102, Wailuku.

For more information, contact DWS at 808-463-3110 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

