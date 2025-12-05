County streets near Lahaina harbor to reopen for daytime public access starting Dec. 15

PC: County of Maui

In coordination with state updates to its Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, certain County of Maui streets in Lahaina town near the harbor will reopen for daytime (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) access starting Dec. 15, 2025, according to the County Office of Recovery. These streets have been closed and under repair since the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Motorists are asked to observe new signage and parking rules in the area. Also, no Lahaina town businesses or historic sites, including Banyan Tree Park, are currently open to the public due to ongoing repairs. The town’s electrical grid is still being restored, and streetlights have not yet been replaced. For public safety, the area will close at 6 p.m. until infrastructure restoration is complete.

PC: County of Maui

Public access (no parking) will resume 8 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Dec. 15 for the following Lahaina Harbor streets:

Canal Street

Wharf Street

Hotel Street

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parking near Lahaina harbor will be managed by Park Maui in coordination with the County Office of Recovery. Park Maui ambassadors will open the following intersection barricades during the daytime hours:

Front and Dickenson streets

Prison and Luakini streets

Front and Shaw streets

The following parking guidance will be effective starting Dec. 15:

Free, three-hour parking in two County lots off 500 Front St. (corner of Shaw and Front streets) and 116 Prison St. (cornerof Prison and Front streets)

Street parking along Front Street remains prohibited

Fifteen-minute active loading and unloading zones allowed along Wharf Street

Pedestrian and ADA-compliant pathways lead to the loading dock and ferry terminal

Currently accessible amenities include:

Select public sidewalks (closed sidewalks will be barricaded and marked)

The fueling station, loading dock and ferry terminal at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor

Harbor-front trellis, benches and planting area

State public restrooms at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For updates on the state Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/ 2025/12/02/nr25-138/ . For the latest information on Lahaina town access and recovery efforts, visit www.MauiRecovers.org.

PC: County of Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD