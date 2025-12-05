Recall of popular cheese for potential Listeria Monocytogenes contamination

The Hawai‘i Department of Health, Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by The Ambriola Company for select lots of cheese products, sold under the Locatelli, Boar’s Head and Member’s Mark brand names, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including through retailers such as Sam’s Club and Foodland in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with these stores to ensure the affected items are no longer available for sale.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection that results from eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may experience symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, or diarrhea. Although symptoms can appear up to two months after exposure, they usually start within several days, often beginning with diarrhea. Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics.

Anyone who has consumed the recalled product and is experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider immediately. To date, no illnesses or adverse events linked to the recalled products have been reported.

FDB advises consumers to check their refrigerators for the affected product by reviewing the expiration date. Customers who purchased the recalled items should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If the product has been opened, seal it in a zip-top plastic bag before disposing of it. Wash hands thoroughly and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224, Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. HST.

Representative product photographs and the specific recalled lot numbers are listed below.