Speaker to present ‘Grow Some Good’ program during Maluhia Maui Rotary Club meeting

Special projects and operations coordinator Sophie Sellers of the nonprofit Grow Some Good will be the guest speaker at the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Island Health, 2439 S. Kīhei Road.

Sellers will present “Grow Some Good in Your Neighborhood,” a program focusing on food security and community agriculture initiatives.

Grow Some Good envisions a community where residents grow, share and prepare healthy local food. Sellers will discuss the organization’s work, including the Farm to School program. This initiative supports more than 7,000 students annually by using garden sites at local schools as outdoor classrooms where students engage with nature cycles and learn about healthy eating.

Sellers will also discuss the Community Food Systems initiative, started in 2020 to transform fire-prone empty land into volunteer-maintained agroforest systems. Additionally, she will review the Kumu Mea Kānu Kits, which provide curriculum and materials for garden-based learning, and the organization’s free online education courses.

Sellers holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and sustainable food systems from Oregon State University. She leads volunteer engagement and the kit program for the nonprofit organization.

The host organization, formerly the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea, recently received its charter as a full Rotary club and was renamed the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club. A celebration social regarding the new charter is planned for Jan. 6 at South Maui Gardens.

Reservations for the Tuesday meeting are requested by emailing maluhiamauirotary@gmail.com. More information is available at www.maluhiamauirotary.org.