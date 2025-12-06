Hana Hou by Hale Zen to host Sip and Shop supporting Maui Food Bank and Maui Humane Society

Hana Hou by Hale Zen. (Credit: Kristy Taylor Photography)

Hana Hou by Hale Zen will host a two-night Sip and Shop on Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. The seasonal gathering invites guests to enjoy an evening of holiday shopping while generating donations for two Maui nonprofits.

The locally owned and operated boutique will collect donations for the Maui Food Bank on Dec. 12 and for the Maui Humane Society on Dec. 13. Shoppers who bring six cans of food for people or pets, or who donate $25 will receive 20% off their entire purchase. Guests 21+ will also be treated to Aperol Spritz during the event.

“This season holds deep meaning for our town and for our store,” said Lisa Payne, owner of Hana Hou by Hale Zen. “We wanted to create an evening that feels warm and familiar where guests can relax, discover something beautiful and support nonprofits that continue to lift our community. Our goal is for everyone who visits to feel truly welcomed.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests will find the boutique layered with holiday touches including cozy knits, ocean-inspired ornaments, entertaining essentials and exquisite pieces from Maka Sea, its exclusive linen pillow collection. The Sip and Shop will also highlight a curated mix of clothing, accessories, home decor, jewelry, bath and body items and gifts for keiki.

Holiday pillow collection. (Credit: Kristy Taylor Photography)

Lisa Payne poses for a photo outside of Hana Hou by Hale Zen. (Credit: Kristy Taylor Photography)

Hana Hou by Hale Zen reopened in 2024 in Emerald Plaza after losing its original location in the August 2023 wildfire. It became the first lost retail store in Lahaina to reopen, marking an important milestone for the community. The upcoming Sip and Shop continues that sense of momentum, bringing residents and returning visitors together during the holiday season.

Hana Hou by Hale Zen is located at 157 Kupuohi Street, Suite J4 in Lahaina. For more information, visit halezen.com.