Maui Weather Forecast for December 06, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 86. North winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds around 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 64. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 70 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs 69 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Bands of low level clouds with embedded showers will focus mainly along windward and mauka areas as moderate trades hold into Monday. Winds will become light and veer southerly Tuesday as a front approaches the state from the northwest. The front is expected to move over the state during the second half of next bringing a wetter period.

Discussion

Latest surface analysis shows a trough of low pressure roughly 250 miles west of Kauai early this morning where some isolated thunderstorms are being triggered just outside of the coastal waters. This trough is expected to weaken and lift north today, keeping the threat of thunderstorms west of the coastal waters. Overnight rainfall totals on Kauai range from 0.06 to 2.0 inches for the wetter regions of Kauai. Expect showers to trend down during the day as a drier airmass with limited upstream clouds and showers moves through. Moderate trades will ease slightly tonight as an upper level trough moves overhead. This slight instability overnight could help provide isolated moderate to locally heavy rainfall but should be brief and mainly focused along windward and mauka areas. The exception could be the Kona slopes of the Big Island as seabreezes strengthen this afternoon into the early evening hours.

The upper level trough will continue to dig southeast of the state through Sunday and eventually form a closed low east of the state Monday. This pattern should place the state in an area of subsidence as low to mid level ridging builds in from the west, creating a highly stable, moderate trade wind pattern. Some bands of low level clouds and showers trapped within the trade wind flow, enhanced by the upper low, will mainly focus along windward and mauka areas.

Extended guidance continues to show a cold front approaching the state from the northwest Tuesday allowing winds to become light to gentle and veer southeast. Details on the timing and exact impacts as the front moves through the state are still unknown. The EC model brings the front in Wednesday night with more modest impacts than the GFS which brings the front in around Thursday morning with stronger frontal lift and upper level dynamics resulting in a wetter pattern. Thus will continue to monitor and update the forecast with the latest details.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy east-southeasterly winds will gradually weaken today as the surface high to the far northeast weakens and drifts further eastward. A slightly drier airmass has filtered in limiting shower activity over windward and mountain areas. Expect mainly VFR conditions through today. Brief MVFR conditions are possible with passing showers.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect or expected.

Marine

A surface trough west of Kauai will continue to weaken and drift slowly westward away from the islands through Sunday. A surface high pressure ridge will remain north of the Hawaii region, winds flowing around this ridge will produce moderate to locally strong easterly trade winds today, then wind speeds will slowly decrease from Sunday onward. Lighter southeast to south winds are forecast from Tuesday to Wednesday as another cold front moves into the region from the northwest. A consensus of weather model guidance suggests this cold front may move into the western Hawaiian islands from late Wednesday into Thursday.

A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typically windier waters around the islands in Maui and Hawaii Counties. Trade winds will drop below SCA thresholds by tonight.

The current medium period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell continues to slowly decline this morning. Buoy observations from National Data Buoy Center stations 51001 and 51101 just northwest of Kauai show a gradual downward trend. The latest swell model guidance confirms this downward trend as the current north-northwest swell energy will gradually fade into Monday, bringing surf back down to below average levels for this time of year. The next two long to medium period overlapping northwest (310-320 degree) swell pulses will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, boosting surf along north and west facing shores possibly reaching marginal advisory levels by Wednesday.

Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline this weekend as trades ease. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through the next few days, other than a slight bump this weekend.

Peak monthly tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will likely lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible around the early morning peak tide through Sunday.

Fire weather

The inversion slopes from around 7kft at Lihue to 11kft at Hilo early this morning. A slightly drier airmass has filtered in but moderate trades are unlikely to reach the critical fire threshold today and will ease slightly tonight. Light southeast winds are expected Tuesday preceding a wetter weather pattern middle to second half of next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

