Flags to be lowered on Dec. 7 in remembrance of the Pearl Harbor Attack

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. Josh Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities, from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

“Every year, we pause to honor the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, and the extraordinary bravery shown in the hours and days that followed,” said Green. “The First Lady and I will join our community at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial as we remember the service members and civilians whose courage in a moment of unthinkable tragedy changed the course of history. Their legacy calls us to strengthen our commitment to peace, unity and resilience.”

