Stream monitoring shows strong water quality at Haʻikū streams in November

Photo Courtesy: Haʻikū Community Association

New water quality data from the Haʻikū Community Association — collected in partnership with Maui County, the Surfrider Foundation and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Water Resources Research Center — shows encouraging signs for Haʻikū’s streams as the island moves into the wet winter season, hoʻoilo.

Testing in November 2025 recorded some of the lowest E. coli levels of the year along with consistently cool water temperatures, both indicators of healthy stream conditions, according to the Haʻikū Community Association.

Teams sampled six stream sites weekly in November, including Nā‘ili‘ilihaele, Kailua, Hanehoi, Honopou, Hoʻolawa and Kuiaha streams. According to the data:

Bacteria levels were low across nearly all sites.

Kailua (dog pond) continued to be the only location with consistently elevated bacteria, though still within a safe range.

Honopou Stream remained one of the healthiest streams, with clear water, strong flow and low bacteria throughout the month.

Stream snapshot of Nov. 25, 2025. Courtesy: HCA

In this graph, a yellow line shows stream flow/speed, while the “X’s” mark E. coli bacteria levels recording during multiple testing events in November 2025 at Honopou Stream. Courtesy: HCA

Haʻikū Community Association noted that E. coli levels are generally lowest after periods of increased stream flow or heavy rain events.

More detailed findings, including weekly reports, are available on the Haʻikū Water Quality Page. Up to date information is also shared on Instagram @Haikuwaterproject.