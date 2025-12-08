EIS preparation notice filed for Hoʻonani Village mixed-use project

Hoʻonani Development. PC: County of Maui / EISPN

Developers have filed an environmental impact statement preparation notice for the Hoʻonani Village mixed-use development proposed for 1,600 residential apartment units near the old Puʻunēnē sugar mill on 166 acres off of Hansen Road in Kahului.​

Conceptual plans by Hoʻonani Development LLC call for construction of a high-density, master-planned community. Aside from low-rise multifamily rental units, the project envisions commercial office space, retail, restaurant areas and light industrial uses, plus parks, sports fields, a central promenade and a botanical trail.

The approving authority is the state Land Use Commission. The project is led by developer Howard Kihune Jr., president of ʻĀina Lani Pacific. The project consultant is Pioneer Design Group- Hawaiʻi LLC.

Public comments on the EIS preparation notice are due Jan. 7. Comments may be submitted to emurai@pdg-hawaii.com. A public scoping meeting will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Alexa Higashi Room.

Housing and affordability

Half of the 1,600 units, or 800 units, would be designated for workforce housing. The developer has proposed that the affordable units would be split into three groups, with one-third each for households earning 50% to 80%, 80% to 100%, and 100% to 120% of Maui’s median income. The developer has reportedly expressed the intention of meeting Maui County’s residential workforce housing requirements.​

Environmental review and land use

The new environmental impact statement notice restarts a review pathway that shifted earlier this year, when Maui County withdrew as the accepting authority and left it to the state Land Use Commission to determine whether an EIS would be required. The project site is designated for agricultural use, and moving forward would require state district boundary changes and county zoning changes — likely to a light industrial category that can accommodate multifamily and commercial development — along with a full slate of infrastructure and environmental approvals.​

Traffic, infrastructure and public input

Access to Hoʻonani Village is expected from Pūlehu Road, Hansen Road and a future connection to Pakaula Street, with roadway improvements anticipated as part of the plan. Earlier notices for the project outlined the need to study — during the environmental review process — potential impacts on traffic, groundwater and surface water, cultural and historic resources, biological resources, views and noise, as well as public services and utilities.

​According to the EIS preparation notice, “the proposed master plan intends to complement the surrounding uses, provide workforce housing and an integrated, authentic community. Additional infrastructure improvements, including drainage, an onsite wastewater treatment plant and an offsite water system are also contemplated to serve the project.”

What’s next?

The filing of the EIS preparation notice triggers a public scoping phase in which agencies and residents can identify issues that should be studied in the draft environmental impact statement.

Future hearings before the state Land Use Commission and Maui County boards and commissions are expected as decision-makers weigh whether the large-scale, mixed-use community located near Kahului Airport aligns with long-term plans for Central Maui and post-wildfire housing needs.