Kaibigan Ng Lahaina announces community farm to support recovery in West Maui

Kaibigan ng Lahaina, Maui Land & Pine partnership. PC: courtesy

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina, a grassroots community organization born in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, announced a partnership with Maui Land & Pineapple Company to develop a community space focused on connection, education and agriculture.

Through this partnership, MLP will lease seven acres of space to Kaibigan, enabling the group to expand its mission and provide a dedicated place for West Maui residents to come together and rebuild connection through shared spaces and ʻāina-based practices.

The parcel, located just above Honoapiʻilani Highway will serve as a communal site where families and neighbors can engage in farming, cultural and educational events rooted in our shared appreciation for the rich diversity of our island. The site is intended to support healing, education, and restorative practices where residents can reconnect with one another to continue the long process of recovery as a united community.

“This partnership allows us to build on the foundation we’ve created, nurturing a space where everyone feels seen, supported, and embraced like family. We are grateful to our partners at MLP for making this possible” said KNL Board President, Nestor Ugale, Jr. Executive Director, Eric Arquero added, “the Kawili program will serve as a place of unity for all who call West Maui home — a welcoming space where our community can experience belonging and a return to cultural and community roots.”

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina began as a grassroots mutual-aid network led by Filipino community members who stepped forward immediately after the fires to provide food, clothing, and comfort to displaced families. Their efforts quickly grew into a trusted community anchor, welcoming anyone in need with dignity and compassion. With this space, the organization looks forward to broadening its reach to serve all West Maui residents seeking healing, belonging, and community.

“MLP is honored to partner with Kaibigan as they expand their work to serve all of West Maui,” said [MLP]. “We recognize that recovery is not linear, and we hope that access to this space provides residents with a supportive environment to heal and rebuild at a pace that feels right for them.”

The agreement aligns with MLP’s continued commitment to being a responsible local steward and a partner in Maui’s long-term recovery. By supporting efforts that strengthen connection to land, culture, and each other, MLP hopes to help foster more resilient and connected communities across West Maui.

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina is a community organization founded in the aftermath of the 2023 wildfire to support survivors through mutual aid, cultural grounding, shared meals, and compassionate care. Today, Kaibigan continues to grow as a trusted community partner dedicated to serving all West Maui residents through programs rooted in ʻohana, food security, and community healing.