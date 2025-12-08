Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium-period north-northwest swell will continue to slowly fade this evening, maintaining below average levels for this time of year. The first of two long to medium period overlapping northwest swell pulses started trickling in earlier this afternoon, and will gradually build surf along north and west facing shores into Tuesday. The following bigger pulse will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, further boosting surf heights and possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels by Wednesday. Near-average surf heights will generally hold into Thursday and decline heading into the weekend.
Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline for the next few days as trades ease. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores, with only a minor south-southwest pulse expected Wednesday into Thursday, keeping south shore surf heights just above flat levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com