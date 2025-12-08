Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2025

December 8, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 03:42 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 10:24 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:22 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 02:10 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period north-northwest swell will continue to slowly fade this evening, maintaining below average levels for this time of year. The first of two long to medium period overlapping northwest swell pulses started trickling in earlier this afternoon, and will gradually build surf along north and west facing shores into Tuesday. The following bigger pulse will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, further boosting surf heights and possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels by Wednesday. Near-average surf heights will generally hold into Thursday and decline heading into the weekend. 


Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline for the next few days as trades ease. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores, with only a minor south-southwest pulse expected Wednesday into Thursday, keeping south shore surf heights just above flat levels. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
						Looking for locally based talent?
