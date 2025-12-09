ʻUlupalakua Ranch’s ‘Christmas in the Country’ community event, Dec. 13

ʻUlupalakua Ranch event. PC: courtesy

ʻUlupalakua Ranch welcomes the Maui community to join in the holiday spirit this Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Second Annual Christmas in the Country—a festive, family-friendly celebration in the field behind the ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s event features 45+ local craft, food, and retail vendors, making it one of Upcountry’s largest community shopping days of the season. Families can enjoy photos with Santa, hayrides, live music, a petting zoo, keiki activities, and sheep herding demonstrations led by ʻUlupalakua Ranch’s paniolo. ʻOno food and beverages will be available throughout the day.

A highlight of Christmas in the Country is the ranch’s annual silent auction, accessible both in person at the UR booth and online at ulupalakuaranch.com. This year’s top auction item is a year’s worth of ʻUlupalakua Ranch–raised beef, along with a curated selection of specialty items and locally crafted contributions. Community members who cannot attend in person are invited to bid online and support the cause.

Event proceeds will benefit two nonprofit partners: Maui Food Bank and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, both of whom will be present throughout the event.

As a returning beneficiary, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Executive Director Paul Tonnessen said, “The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center are humbled to once again receive ʻUlupalakua Ranch’s generous support that helps us uplift our keiki who have endured abuse and neglect. Their generosity allows us to expand our mission to restore hope, dignity, and healing across Maui County.”

The ranch also encourages attendees to bring canned goods for the Maui Food Bank drive taking place onsite. Maui Food Bank CEO Lisa H. Paulson said, “We are honored to be a beneficiary of this year’s Christmas in the Country, especially at a time when one in four keiki in Maui County is at risk of going hungry. This event is a powerful reminder of what we can do together, and every donation—rice, canned proteins, vegetables, or other essentials—directly supports the 40,000 people we serve each month.”

ʻUlupalakua Ranch extends its appreciation to this year’s “Bull Rider” sponsors: Maui Soda and Ice Works and Mākena Golf and Beach Club, whose support helps make Christmas in the Country possible.

Event entry is $5 for adults and free for keiki age 12 and under. Free parking will be available all day. In addition, premium parking will be offered free to families who arrive before 11 a.m. (available while space lasts). Parking opens at 9:30 a.m., and early arrival is encouraged.

Guests are also invited to visit MauiWine next door to shop local goods or enjoy estate wines grown and produced onsite. Reservations may be made at mauiwine.com, though walk-ins are welcome as availability permits.

ʻUlupalakua Ranch President Sumner Erdman said, “We are thrilled to welcome the community back to ʻUlupalakua Ranch. Community is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to hosting a joyful day for local families to come together and celebrate the season.”

For full event details, vendor updates, performer announcements, and silent auction access, visit ulupalakuaranch.com/pages/events.