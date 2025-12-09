Safety training scheduled on Oʻahu for local film and creative arts workers

Former Maui County Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett (second from left) talks with a production crew member in 2022 while visiting the set of “Paradise City” on Maui with actor Bruce Willis and then Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. State officials are offering job training in January and February for film production and creative industries at Honolulu Community College. File photo

State officials are launching a round of industrial safety training designed to help residents secure high-demand jobs in the local film and creative industries.

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative, in partnership with the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, announced the courses will begin in January. While the program is open to all Hawaiʻi residents, the in-person instruction will take place at Honolulu Community College, requiring travel for Maui County participants.

The curriculum focuses on “Foundational Safety,” teaching protocols for working with scaffolding, aerial lifts and forklifts. These are essential skills for film production and live stage crews. Successful completion of the training can lead to membership in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, a union in which workers can earn between $50 and $150 per hour.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Accessing high-paying union jobs in the creative industries often requires certain certifications and trade fundamentals that can be challenging to navigate for potential candidates,” said James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

“In partnership with Good Jobs Hawai‘i, we are providing a pathway forward to the relevant resources and training that opens up these professional opportunities, setting the stage for tangible, real-world job offers,” Tokioka said.

The Level 1 training runs from Jan. 12 through Feb. 7. It includes 72 hours of instruction covering fall protection, OSHA 10 standards, and CPR/First Aid certifications.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Graduates of the first level will be granted an interview with a local entertainment industry partner. If hired, union membership begins after 30 days of employment. Employed individuals will then receive funding to progress to Level 2 training, which covers advanced scaffolding use and telehandler certification.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Foundational safety is at the cornerstone of every film production and live stage show,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the Creative Industries Division.

“As we continue our collaboration with Good Jobs Hawai‘i, our community is tapping into the kinds of training that can be truly life-changing, generating wages that reflect their sought-after skills and strengthening our collective creative economy,” Skinner said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is open through Dec. 19.

The tuition cost for Level 1 is $1,610, and Level 2 is $465. However, officials said that eligible students can qualify for 100% tuition support. Applications are available via the Good Jobs Hawai‘i website.

Since launching in 2023, the Good Jobs Hawai‘i program has enrolled more than 6,000 residents in various vocational training classes across the healthcare, technology and skilled trades sectors.