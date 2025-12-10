2nd Annual Hāliʻimaile Holidays celebrates small business, Dec. 19

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. in partnership with Hāliʻimaile Third Friday by Fresh Help Maui, has announced its second annual community celebration, Hāliʻimaile Holidays, taking place on Friday, Dec. 19, 5-8 p.m. This free, family-friendly event invites you to gather and enjoy shopping with over 30 small businesses, food, live music, and a visit from Santa in charming Hāliʻimaile Town.

“We’re excited to welcome so many local businesses to Hāliʻimaile Town and new families into the neighborhood,” said Dean Frampton, Vice President of Land & Natural Resources at MLP. “With the monthly Third Friday community events over the past year, we have loved seeing the boost of energy throughout town and are excited to celebrate the holidays in Hāliʻimaile.”

Nestled in between small Maui towns of Makawao and Kahului, Hāliʻimaile Town will feature festive performances by renowned local artists, Jordan Soon followed by TJ Fevella and the Maui Country Band. Their performances will fill the evening with holiday cheer for all ages.

Live performances by: Jordan Soon and TJ Fevella & the Maui Country Band

Hāliʻimaile Holidays will feature:

Fresh Help Maui – open market with local business pop-ups and food trucks

– open market with local business pop-ups and food trucks Hāliʻimaile General Store – holiday station outside the restaurant will feature teriyaki skewers, mac and cheese and kalua pork nachos

– holiday station outside the restaurant will feature teriyaki skewers, mac and cheese and kalua pork nachos Maui Pineapple Store – Christmas light up lei and tree wands among other local goods

– Christmas light up lei and tree wands among other local goods Malia Coffee – hot chocolate for keiki

– hot chocolate for keiki Other neighbors to visit: Aloha Fitness, Makai Glass, Hāliʻimaile Distillery, Upcountry Crossfit, Soulberry Ice Cream and others

Parking will be located on the makai side of Hāliʻimaile Road with Maui Police Department managing crosswalks across the street.