Book Trust wins international award for national literacy initiative

Pictured: A “Read Together Hero Moment” was held at Kula Elementary on Feb. 21, 2025. (Courtesy: Book Trust)

Book Trust, a national early literacy nonprofit, has been recognized for its “Read Together Hero Moment” project. The reading initiative stood out among 2,000 submissions from 42 countries in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards.

In February 2025, 27,643 students enrolled in Book Trust’s literacy program received copies of “Dog Man: Big Jim Begins.” Schools nationwide celebrated the book’s arrival by honoring “everyday heroes” — reflecting a core theme of Pilkey’s popular “Dog Man” series about ordinary people doing extraordinarily good deeds.

“We are grateful for this recognition from The Anthem Awards—it truly celebrates the power of collaboration,” said Patience Peabody, president and CEO of Book Trust. “Our partners and the schools in our network are the driving force behind our impact. We share a vision for every child to become an engaged and motivated reader. We know that access to books and meaningful connections to stories are essential to building a strong foundation for literacy. This honor underscores that everyone can play a role in inspiring young readers.”

Book Trust encouraged educators nationwide to host “Read Together Hero Moments,” organized reading events and activities that celebrated everyday heroes. The events paired older and younger students, as well as family and community members.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include a panel of leaders from leading organizations and companies dedicated to social impact.