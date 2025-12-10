Draft environmental review filed for proposed Mākena Mauka residential project

A map included in an environmental impact statement notice filed June 8 shows plans at that time for the Mākena Mauka development, with 850 to 900 homes, in South Maui. Now, project plans have been scaled back to 652 homes, including 109 onsite residential housing. Public comments are due Jan. 22. PC: Screen grab from EIS preparation notice

A draft environmental impact statement has been filed with the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development for a now scaled-back Mākena Mauka master-planned community project in South Maui.

The proposal seeks to develop a low-density residential community offering a mix of market-rate and workforce housing on lands mauka of Makena Alanui Road. According to the draft statement, the plan calls for building 652 homes, including 109 onsite residential workforce housing units—a reduction from the 900 units proposed in an earlier environmental impact statement preparation notice.

The community is designed to include rural and single-family lots as well as single-family and multifamily units, alongside recreational and support amenities. The project area also encompasses the existing Mākena North Golf Course and the Mākena South Golf Course, which is slated for renovation.

Approximately 135,000 square feet of operational support buildings are planned, including golf maintenance and operations areas, staff offices, restaurants and other uses.

Plans also call for a community gathering place, hiking trails, walking, bicycling, and golf cart paths, public beach parking, and areas designated for open space, conservation, and beach access. Connectivity programs and public access improvements are included in the master plan.

The 45-day public review and comment period for the draft environmental impact statement is open through Jan. 22. Comments can be submitted through the project website at makenapermitting.com.

The project applicant is AREG AC Makena Propco LLC, with Munekiyo and Hiraga serving as the project consultant.

Anyone who might have disabled access issues related to the project review may contact the consultant’s representative, Mark Alexander Roy, at makenamauka@munekiyohiraga.com.

The full draft environmental impact statement is available online at the state’s environmental review program website:

https://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/erp/Doc_Library/2025-12-08-MA-DEIS-Makena-Mauka-Part-1.pdf.