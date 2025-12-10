Lukas Nelson, Paul Simon return to the MACC for benefit concert Jan. 10

File (2019): Paul Simon performs at a benefit concert on Maui on Aug. 13, 2019. Photo by Wendy Osher. Exclusively for Maui Now.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson will headline “Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui” with Paul Simon, Stephen Wilson Jr., Lily Meola, the Maui Country Band, plus friends & family, for a benefit concert to support an initiative to address Maui’s shortage of healthcare professionals.

The concert will raise funds Housing for Healthcare, a local nonprofit aimed at creating solutions to assist in the recruiting and retention of essential healthcare providers on Maui.

“Lōkahi” is the Hawaiian word for people coming together to take care of one another, uniting as one.

“Lukas Nelson’s vision for Lōkahi was to create an evening of special performances and celebration with his Hawaiʻi music community,” organizers said. “In the spirit of Lōkahi, uniting together to support your community, all net proceeds will benefit Housing for Healthcare”

The concert will take place Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65, $85 and $125, with a limited number of Gold Circle seating at $175 (plus taxes & fees). Prices increase on the day of the show. Gold Circle includes preferred seating and exclusive access to courtyard bars and restrooms.

Premium Parking will be available in the MACC lot for advance purchase.

The MACC will also collect donations for the Maui Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to support families impacted by the 2023 wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

More information is available at MauiArts.org/lokahi2026.

