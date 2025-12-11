Maui News

HECO works to reduce wildfire risks statewide

December 11, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

Hawaiian Electric Co. continues to strengthen the statewide power grid and reduce wildfire risk across all islands through pole replacements, vegetation management and new equipment installations, according to a HECO announcement.

On Maui, crews in the Olinda area have expanded hazard tree removals in coordination with landowners to clear invasive trees and debris. Installation of insulated power lines in Upcountry will continue through January, improving reliability and wildfire protection.

Other 2025 highlights include:

  • Hawaiʻi Island: Rebuilding a section of transmission line in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with 69 upgraded poles and new equipment along Hawaiʻi Belt Road.
  • Oʻahu: Underground cable replacements in Nānākuli, Mililani and Kāneʻohe, with new work underway in lower Hahaʻione; pole and equipment upgrades near Hanauma Bay to improve fire safety.
  • Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown: Ongoing underground network replacements following the 2024 outage.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These projects are part of a statewide effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance resilience for island communities.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments