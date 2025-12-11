HECO works to reduce wildfire risks statewide

A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

Hawaiian Electric Co. continues to strengthen the statewide power grid and reduce wildfire risk across all islands through pole replacements, vegetation management and new equipment installations, according to a HECO announcement.

On Maui, crews in the Olinda area have expanded hazard tree removals in coordination with landowners to clear invasive trees and debris. Installation of insulated power lines in Upcountry will continue through January, improving reliability and wildfire protection.

Other 2025 highlights include:

Hawaiʻi Island: Rebuilding a section of transmission line in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with 69 upgraded poles and new equipment along Hawaiʻi Belt Road.

Rebuilding a section of transmission line in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with 69 upgraded poles and new equipment along Hawaiʻi Belt Road. Oʻahu: Underground cable replacements in Nānākuli, Mililani and Kāneʻohe, with new work underway in lower Hahaʻione; pole and equipment upgrades near Hanauma Bay to improve fire safety.

Underground cable replacements in Nānākuli, Mililani and Kāneʻohe, with new work underway in lower Hahaʻione; pole and equipment upgrades near Hanauma Bay to improve fire safety. Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown: Ongoing underground network replacements following the 2024 outage.

These projects are part of a statewide effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance resilience for island communities.