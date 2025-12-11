Schatz calls for passage of Kids Off Social Media Act following new law in Australia

US Sen. Brian Schatz. File courtesy photo.

Following the implementation of Australia’s social media ban for children, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) called on Congress to pass the Kids Off Social Media Act. The bipartisan bill, led by Schatz and US Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.), would keep young children under the age of 13 off social media and protect teenagers from the harmful impacts of algorithmic targeting.

In addition to Australia’s move this week, a number of countries and at least 10 US states are considering similar proposals.

“Australia is stepping up to protect kids from the addictive and harmful content being constantly fed to them on social media. It’s now time for Congress to do the same and pass the Kids Off Social Media Act,” said Schatz.

Schatz continued, “There is no good reason for an 8 or 9-year-old to be on Instagram or TikTok. And until companies are mandated by law to enforce some basic rules and stop profiting off of children, they will continue padding their bottom lines.”

Last week, Schatz took to the Senate floor to call for passage of his bill and outlined the strong relationship between social media use and poor mental health, especially among children. Video of Schatz’s remarks is available here.