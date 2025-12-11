Snow Zone, keiki cookie decorating and Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Snow zone. File PC courtesy

The popular Snow Zone and keiki cookie decorating along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be returning to Lahaina again this year. This free event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the grounds of Waiola Church, 535 Waineʻe Street. Free parking is available at Waiola Church and next door at Lahaina Hongwanji Mission.

The snow zone is open to keiki 12 years and younger. Admission is one can or package of food for the Maui Food Bank.

Snow zone. File PC courtesy

One thousand cookies will be baked by the culinary students at Lahainaluna High School which will be fresh from the oven and ready for decorating. A variety of frosting colors and lots of sprinkles will be available to make the cookie of every keiki’s dream.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Snow Zone is made from 5,000 lbs. of flaked ice. “So, yes! It is cold – and shoes or rain boots are recommended,” organizers said.

Snow zone. File PC courtesy

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to hear Christmas wishes and pose for photos with keiki and families.

Sponsors include: Rotary Club of Lahaina, Waiola Church, Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise, Culinary Students of Lahainaluna High School and community volunteers.

Snow zone. File PC courtesy