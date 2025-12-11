Wastewater overflow closes portion of Kalama Park, impacts nearby Kīhei areas

Kalama Park, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Crews are working on repairs after a wastewater overflow was reported at 7:30 a.m. today at Kīhei Wastewater Pump Station No. 6 at Kalama Park in Kīhei, according to the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM). The overflow is due to mechanical failure in the force main at the pump station, according to DEM.

The sewer spill has potential health impacts and is affecting the park, the Kīhei Fire Station and surrounding properties. While crews are on the scene assessing the situation and conducting repairs throughout the day, the County asks that all properties connected to the County wastewater (sewer) system in the South Maui area (Sugar Beach, Kīhei, Wailea/Makena) eliminate or minimize the amount of toilet flushing, bathing, laundry and dishwashing to reduce the amount of raw wastewater within the County wastewater collection system during this emergency.

The County Department of Parks and Recreation reports that a portion of Kalama Park affected by the spill is currently blocked off with barriers and caution tape and will need to remain closed until further notice.

The County also asks that people avoid traveling into the area.