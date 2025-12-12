Community invited to meetings on draft commercial design guidelines for Lahaina

Clearing work in Lahaina near the site of the old Outlets of Maui. PC: (6.26.24) Wendy Osher

The County of Maui Department of Planning invites community members, property owners and other stakeholders to an online meeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss draft commercial design guidelines for rebuilding commercial properties in Lahaina. Also, meetings next month will hold opportunities for written and oral testimony on the topic.

Meetings include the following:

Dec. 17, 2025, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Department of Planning webinar with consultants Opticos Design on draft commercial design guidelines, their purpose, scope and other key details, via Microsoft Teams. Join the meeting by registering at https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/6d3ae9d0-045f-4b0e-b1ee-009f0f6ad076@34eeab25-8035-4064-b154-7b5fa295796f.

Jan. 6, 2026, 10 a.m., Urban Design Review Board Meeting in person (Planning Conference Room, Kalana Pakui Building, 250 S. High St., Wailuku) and online on draft commercial design guidelines. Agenda will be posted at least six days before meeting date. For details once agenda is posted, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1128/Supported-Boards-Commissions.

Jan. 8, 2026, 9 a.m., Maui County Cultural Resources Commission Meeting in person (Planning Conference Room, Kalana Pakui Building, 250 S. High St., Wailuku) and online on draft commercial design guidelines. Agenda will be posted at least six days before meeting date. For details once agenda is posted, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1128/Supported-Boards-Commissions.

The purpose of these gatherings is to help shape Lahaina’s rebuilding in a way that respects its historic character and meets the needs of local businesses and residents, according to the County Department of Planning.

“These new commercial design guidelines are intended to honor Lahaina’s rich history while giving property owners clear guidance on key aspects of rebuilding,” County Planning Director Kate Blystone said. “The guidelines are designed to help property owners restore the character of Front Street while supporting the community’s broader rebuilding efforts.”

For general information on the County Planning Department, visit https://mauicounty.gov/planning.