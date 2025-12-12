Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donates $50,000 to help nonprofits impacted by federal cuts

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union will donate $50,000 to the Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Safety Net Fund at Aloha United Way. The donation is part of the “Aloha for Hawaiʻi” giving campaign, a statewide effort to support nonprofits facing significant federal funding reductions and delays.

“Hawaiʻi’s nonprofits are the backbone of so many essential services, and this is a moment when they need the community to stand with them,” said Andrew Rosen, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “We are proud to support both the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Aloha United Way as they work to protect the programs that so many families rely on. We encourage other organizations, if they are able, to join us in contributing to this effort so that resources continue flowing to those who need them most.”

Hawaiʻi nonprofits are working through delayed or reduced access to more than $97 million in federal funding, with an additional $300 million at risk. This shortfall could affect access to essential services, including food assistance, housing support, health care, and other programs that many residents rely on.

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s donation will be split evenly, providing $25,000 to HCF’s Hawaii Resilience Fund and $25,000 to AUW’s Safety Net Fund.

To learn more about Hawaiʻi State FCU, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com. To donate to the Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/hawaiiresiliencefund and to donate to the Safety Net Fund, visit auw.org/safetynet.