Holiday programming continues at The Ritz-Carlton Maui throughout December

Festive beverages. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is inviting guests and residents to experience a full slate of holiday events, dining experiences and wellness offerings throughout December.

Special events, entertainment and wellness

Mix & Mingle Marketplace — Dec. 13, 3–9 p.m., Aloha Garden Pavilion

A free, family-friendly holiday market featuring more than 40 Maui artisans, live music, hula performances, taiko drummers and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Storytelling with Santa. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Menorah Lighting Ceremony — Dec. 17, 6 p.m., Hawaiian Garden

A Menorah lighting ceremony led by Rabbi Mendy featuring traditional treats and music.

Dancing Meditation Sessions — Dec. 21 & 28, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ambassadors Lawn

Mindful movement sessions supported by LED headphones with multi-channel programming. Reservations required.

Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau — Weekly, 5:30 p.m., Aloha Garden Pavilion

A cultural and culinary storytelling experience created by kumu hula Pono Murray. Reservations required.

Nightly Live Music at Alaloa Lounge with a Hawaiian sunset ceremony at 6 p.m.

Holiday Spa Indulgence — Daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Seasonal spa treatments include a CBD Brilliant Body Treatment, Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial and a Champagne Peppermint Pedicure.

Dining experiences

Chef’s Table — Fridays, 5:30 p.m., Banyan Tree

A multi-course, interactive dining experience featuring seasonal ingredients. Reservations required.

Kapalua Wine & Chef Series featuring Drew Deckman — Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., Banyan Tree

Michelin-starred chef Drew Deckman closes the 2025 wine and chef series with a four-course tasting menu paired with Domaine de la Rivière wines. Reservations required.

Breakfast with Santa — Dec. 24, 6:30 a.m.–Noon, Ulana Terrace

A festive family breakfast with photo opportunities with Santa. Reservations required.

Happy Holiday Dinner Buffet — Dec. 25, 3–7 p.m., Ulana Terrace

A Christmas buffet featuring island-inspired dishes, holiday favorites and desserts.

Holiday Harvest Dinner — Dec. 25, 5–9 p.m., Banyan Tree

A Christmas prix-fixe dinner showcasing locally sourced ingredients. Reservations required.

Burger Shack After-Hours — Dec. 28 & 29, 4–8 p.m.

Live music, signature burgers and beachfront views.

Burger Shack Specials — Daily in December, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Seasonal offerings include the Mushroom Melt Burger, Ginger Ponzu Poke and a Peppermint Mocha Milkshake.

Holiday Coffee Specials — Daily in December, 5:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Kai Café

Seasonal lattes and festive pastries available throughout the month.

Kamaʻāina specials

Hawaiʻi residents receive year-round discounts at all resort restaurants, the spa, Ambassadors of the Environment programs and the Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau. Local guests may book kamaʻāina room rates at www.ritzcarlton.com/maui using code “Z43.” Availability is limited and valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check-in.

For dining and activity reservations, guests may contact the concierge at (808) 665-7089.

More information is available at ritzcarlton.com/maui or on Instagram at @ritzcarltonkapalua.