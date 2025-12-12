Maui teen succumbs to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash reported Wednesday in Pukalani

A Maui teen has succumbed to injuries sustained in an early morning hit-and-run crash that occurred on Haleakalā Highway early Wednesday morning in Pukalani. Maui police have since identified the victim as Mason Pang, 19, of Makawao.

Police extended condolences to Pang’s family and friends.

Pang was driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Haleakalā Highway at around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2025, when he was struck, head-on, by a black 2020 Honda Ridgeline that had executed a short left turn from Old Haleakalā Highway.

The operator of the Honda, identified by police as 31-year-old Kaleo Kubo, fled the scene on foot, and is wanted by police in connection with this motor vehicle collision and also for an active no-bail warrant.

Police say the passenger of the Honda, a 32-year-old Wailuku female, sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

The Maui Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating Kubo, who is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Kubo’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at 808-244-6400 or 911, if it is an emergency, and refer to MPD report number 25-035719.

This was Maui County’s 18th traffic fatality of 2025, compared to 14 at the same time last year.