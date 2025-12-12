Restrictions lifted South Maui; repairs continue following 202,000 gallon wastewater overflow

Kalama Park, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Properties connected to the County’s wastewater (sewer) system in South Maui (Sugar Beach, Kīhei, Wailea/Makena) no longer need to restrict usage due to repairs to Kīhei Wastewater Pump Station No. 6, according to an update issued by the Maui Department of Environmental Management on Friday afternoon.

As always, customers are asked to use water as necessary and to conserve where possible to eliminate waste and minimize flows into the system, DEM added.

Work to repair the damage to Kīhei Wastewater Pump Station No. 6. will continue through early next week with no further disruptions in service anticipated.

The parking lot at the north end of Kalama Park will remain closed until early next week due to ongoing work.

A wastewater overflow on Thursday morning, Dec. 11, at Kalama Park in Kīhei did not enter storm drains or the ocean, and was cleaned up, with the area sanitized and cordoned off as of 1 p.m. that day, according to DEM.

A mechanical failure in the force main at the pump station caused an estimated 202,000 gallons in wastewater overflow. Water ponded at the north end of Kalama Park, including the parking lot, basketball courts and grass areas near the tennis courts. The spill also affected the rear lot area of the Kīhei Fire Station.

DEM said the spill was cleaned up and the area sanitized as of Thursday, Dec. 11.

For general information on the County DEM, visit https://mauicounty.gov/DEM.