The Ritz-Carlton to host holiday market and mixer tomorrow

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host its Mix & Mingle Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event combines 40-plus local artisans alongside live jazz and Hawaiian music with hula and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The event will take place at the hotel’s indoor-outdoor event space, the Aloha Garden Pavilion. Parking is free.

Featured vendors include:

AIMEEVDESIGNS

Aloha Antonia

Ancient Alchemy Essential Oils

Art By Tioni

Belightful Maui

Birdsong and Bloom

Blue Moon Swimwear

Capture Maui Hawaii

Emily McCulliss Photography

Endless Tropical

Forever Linked Maui

Gone For The Day

Hanakini Swim

Happy Galo Creates

Hoapili Creations

honi.designs.hawaii

John O’Leary Photography

Jules Trowbridge Fine Art

Kai’s Kookies Maui

Kitchen Ninja Maui

Koko Val Hawaii

Lahaina Girl

LikoAndLei

Little Fins Clothing

Makena Collection

Maui Dragons

Maui Island Sol

Maui Tea Shack

Nani Shells

Ruki The Label

Solongo Maui LLC

The Plant GypSea

Wailea Notes LLC

West Maui Sports & Fishing

Wildflower by the Sea

Yelena Noah Designs

Entertainment schedule:

3-4 p.m. Jazz & blues saxophonist Dr. Joie Taylor and pianist Jeff Helmer

4-4:20 p.m. Zenshin Daiko drummers

4:20-6 p.m. Tarvin Makia Trio

6-9 p.m. Nevah Too Late Trio with Hālau Hula o Keola-Aliʻi o ke Kai

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests, community and local vendors to The Ritz-Carlton Maui,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Our community is at the heart of what we do, and creating a gathering space where we can celebrate the season is incredibly rewarding.”

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow along on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.