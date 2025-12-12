Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Ritz-Carlton to host holiday market and mixer tomorrow

December 12, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host its Mix & Mingle Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event combines 40-plus local artisans alongside live jazz and Hawaiian music with hula and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The event will take place at the hotel’s indoor-outdoor event space, the Aloha Garden Pavilion. Parking is free.

Featured vendors include:

  • AIMEEVDESIGNS
  • Aloha Antonia
  • Ancient Alchemy Essential Oils
  • Art By Tioni
  • Belightful Maui
  • Birdsong and Bloom
  • Blue Moon Swimwear
  • Capture Maui Hawaii
  • Emily McCulliss Photography
  • Endless Tropical
  • Forever Linked Maui
  • Gone For The Day
  • Hanakini Swim
  • Happy Galo Creates
  • Hoapili Creations
  • honi.designs.hawaii
  • John O’Leary Photography
  • Jules Trowbridge Fine Art
  • Kai’s Kookies Maui
  • Kitchen Ninja Maui
  • Koko Val Hawaii
  • Lahaina Girl
  • LikoAndLei
  • Little Fins Clothing
  • Makena Collection
  • Maui Dragons
  • Maui Island Sol
  • Maui Tea Shack
  • Nani Shells
  • Ruki The Label
  • Solongo Maui LLC
  • The Plant GypSea
  • Wailea Notes LLC
  • West Maui Sports & Fishing
  • Wildflower by the Sea
  • Yelena Noah Designs

Entertainment schedule:

  • 3-4 p.m. Jazz & blues saxophonist Dr. Joie Taylor and pianist Jeff Helmer
  • 4-4:20 p.m. Zenshin Daiko drummers
  • 4:20-6 p.m. Tarvin Makia Trio
  • 6-9 p.m. Nevah Too Late Trio with Hālau Hula o Keola-Aliʻi o ke Kai
Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests, community and local vendors to The Ritz-Carlton Maui,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Our community is at the heart of what we do, and creating a gathering space where we can celebrate the season is incredibly rewarding.”

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow along on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.

