The Ritz-Carlton to host holiday market and mixer tomorrow
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host its Mix & Mingle Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event combines 40-plus local artisans alongside live jazz and Hawaiian music with hula and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The event will take place at the hotel’s indoor-outdoor event space, the Aloha Garden Pavilion. Parking is free.
Featured vendors include:
- AIMEEVDESIGNS
- Aloha Antonia
- Ancient Alchemy Essential Oils
- Art By Tioni
- Belightful Maui
- Birdsong and Bloom
- Blue Moon Swimwear
- Capture Maui Hawaii
- Emily McCulliss Photography
- Endless Tropical
- Forever Linked Maui
- Gone For The Day
- Hanakini Swim
- Happy Galo Creates
- Hoapili Creations
- honi.designs.hawaii
- John O’Leary Photography
- Jules Trowbridge Fine Art
- Kai’s Kookies Maui
- Kitchen Ninja Maui
- Koko Val Hawaii
- Lahaina Girl
- LikoAndLei
- Little Fins Clothing
- Makena Collection
- Maui Dragons
- Maui Island Sol
- Maui Tea Shack
- Nani Shells
- Ruki The Label
- Solongo Maui LLC
- The Plant GypSea
- Wailea Notes LLC
- West Maui Sports & Fishing
- Wildflower by the Sea
- Yelena Noah Designs
Entertainment schedule:
- 3-4 p.m. Jazz & blues saxophonist Dr. Joie Taylor and pianist Jeff Helmer
- 4-4:20 p.m. Zenshin Daiko drummers
- 4:20-6 p.m. Tarvin Makia Trio
- 6-9 p.m. Nevah Too Late Trio with Hālau Hula o Keola-Aliʻi o ke Kai
“We are thrilled to welcome our guests, community and local vendors to The Ritz-Carlton Maui,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Our community is at the heart of what we do, and creating a gathering space where we can celebrate the season is incredibly rewarding.”
For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow along on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.