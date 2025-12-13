AAA projects record number of 22.2 million Pacific state residents to travel over year-end holidays

AAA Hawaiʻi expects a record 22.2 million residents from Hawaiʻi, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington to travel at least 50 miles from home during the upcoming year-end holidays — a 2.1% increase over 2024.

Nationally, AAA forecasts 122.4 million Americans will travel for the year-end holidays—also the busiest on record—with 2.7 million more travelers than last year.

The year-end holiday period runs for 13 days, from Saturday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan 1.

“Year-end travel brings together everything from family road trips and friends’ getaways to tropical escapes,” said AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe. “Each household celebrates the season differently, but the common thread is a shared desire to travel—whether heading home or discovering someplace new.”

How travelers are getting there

By car

AAA projects 109.5 million Americans will drive, including 19.2 million Pacific State travelers, which is about 86% of total travel volume.

According to AAA data, gas prices are lower compared to last holiday season nationwide and throughout Hawaiʻi. The national average gas price is under $3 per gallon for the first time since May 2021, while Hawaiʻi gas price averages are between about $4.35 and $4.95 a gallon in most areas.

AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving encourage drivers to plan sober riders during one of the most dangerous times of year on the road. December is also designated as the National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

By air

About 8 million Americans, including 2.3 million Pacific state residents, are expected to fly—a 2.3% increase over 2024 nationally and an increase of 1.8% locally.

According to AAA Data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their holiday trips, a roundtrip domestic flight is 7% more expensive this year, averaging nearly $900 a ticket.

Maui is the 8th highest booked US destination this holiday season

Once again, Hawaiʻi is one of the most popular destinations for American travelers, and Maui is no exception, landing eighth on the list of all domestic locations.

AAA booking data shows these top domestic and international picks for US residents:

RANKING DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL/CARIBBEAN 1 ORLANDO CANCUN, MEXICO 2 FORT LAUDERDALE PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 3 MIAMI COZUMEL, MEXICO 4 ANAHEIM/LA SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 5 HONOLULU PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO 6 TAMPA SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO 7 NEW YORK CITY NASSAU, BAHAMAS 8 MAUI ROME, ITALY 9 DALLAS/FORT WORTH ORANJESTAD, ARUBA 10 LAS VEGAS SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Tips for travelers

Road trips: Check tires, battery, and maintenance before hitting the road. AAA expects to respond to more than 1,000 roadside assistance calls in Hawaiʻi this holiday. Find a AAA-Approved Auto Repair shop at AAA.com/AAR.

Air travel: This will be the first time on record that the number of US domestic air travelers over the year-end holiday period exceeds 8 million. Book parking, check in online, and allow extra time at airports.

Traffic Outlook

Interstates will be extra congested the weekend before Christmas, as travelers hit the road on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the holiday. Friday, Dec. 26 is also expected to be busy as travelers make moves post-Christmas Day.

Because the year-end holiday travel period spans a longer time frame, travelers have more options for departures and returns. The holidays themselves – Christmas and New Year’s Day – are typically the lightest traffic-wise but crashes or severe weather could create unexpected delays.