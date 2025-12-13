Celebrity chef Todd English to headline Kapalua Wine & Chef Series on Jan. 10

Todd English headshot. Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will welcome chef Todd English, a five-time James Beard Award winner, for a special installment of the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series on Saturday, Jan. 10.

English will collaborate with Joshua Werksman, the hotel’s Michelin-starred executive sous chef, to present a five-course dinner featuring Tartufo Prestige black and white Alba truffles. Each course will be paired with Fraiche Wines and accompanied by live music.

“We are delighted to welcome chef Todd English to Kapalua for this memorable evening,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “This event brings together incredible flavors and the natural beauty of our island, creating a relaxed and welcoming experience that guests will truly cherish.”

Ritz-Carlton entree of pasta with truffle. Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Event Details

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Price: $395 per person | $375 kamaʻāina (inclusive of gratuity)

Age: 21+

Reservations: www.ritzcarltonmaui.com/toddenglish

English is known internationally for his innovative Mediterranean cuisine and his roster of acclaimed restaurants, including Olives, Figs and blueZoo. He has five James Beard Awards, including National Rising Star Chef and Best Chef in the Northeast. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he has authored four cookbooks and hosted the Emmy- and James Beard-nominated PBS series “Food Trip with Todd English.” He has also appeared on culinary programs such as “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef.”

Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Kamaʻāina pricing is available for the dinner, and local guests can extend the evening with a special room rate of $279 plus tax by calling 808-669-6200.

More information is available at ritzcarlton.com/maui or on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.