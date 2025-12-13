Maui Pineapple Store sells exclusive Holiday Gift Boxes for the season

Christmas Gift Box. Credit: Maui Pineapple Store

Maui Pineapple Store has launched three exclusive Holiday Gift Boxes packed with pineapple-inspired products — just in time for the holidays.

Each collection features curated items available at the store’s Hāli‘imaile location in Upcountry Maui and in its online shop.

Christmas Gift Box

Inspired by the magic of Maui and joy of giving, this box includes Love from Lahaina Mele Kalikimaka Tea Towels in red and green, a Holiday Pineapple Ornament, a die-cut Pineapple Ornament and a die-cut Local Grindz Ornament.

Cooking Gift Box

Created for home chefs and food enthusiasts, this box is a collection of local-made food items and sustainable kitchen essentials, including HI Spice Pineapple Hot Sauce, Koko Val Hawaiʻi Pineapple Fruit Spread, a Maui Pineapple Store Eat Local Apron, the “Hawaiʻi Cooks with Pineapple” Cookbook, a Pineapple Beechwood Serving Spoon, and Meli Wraps Kitchen Towels and Beeswax Food Wraps.

Cooking Gift Box. Credit: Maui Pineapple Store

Home and Body Gift Box

Designed to evoke the calm and fragrance of island life, this collection includes a Bradley & Lily Small Spiral Notebook, Saltwater Buddha Maui Coconut Clay Soap, a “Be a Pineapple” Sign, a Sweet Pineapple Soy Wax Candle and Lip Butter from To Be Hawai‘i, and Pineapple Body Gloss and a Mini Reed Diffuser from Mālie Organics.

Home and Body Gift Box. Credit: Maui Pineapple Store

All three Maui Pineapple Store gift boxes are available at the store’s brick-and-mortar shop in Hāli‘imaile on Maui and online at www.mauipineapplestore.com. Kamaʻāina receive 20% off all Holiday Gift Boxes in-store. Supplies are limited.