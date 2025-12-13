Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2025

December 13, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
7-10
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 04:44 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:14 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:51 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Energy associated with the existing NNW swell is small and concentrated in the shorter periods favoring a slight downward adjustment to the surf numbers for N facing shores for this evening. Forerunners associated with a new moderate medium to long period NW swell have pinged on the NDBC offshore buoys this afternoon. This energy will build into the nearshore waters tonight into Sunday. Surf will build rapidly during the morning peaking near High Surf Advisory thresholds for N and W facing shores by Sunday afternoon. A combination of moderate NW and N swells will maintain elevated surf elevated through the first half of next week. 


E shores remain tiny to small given the lack of trade winds but shorelines exposed to N swells may be slightly elevated through Wednesday. Surf along S shores will see an increase of short period wind wave chop mainly over the western islands this weekend associated with the passing front. A slight lull is expected Sunday before the next front approaches and increases the wind waves coming from the south. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments