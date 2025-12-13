Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 7-10 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:44 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:14 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 05:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:51 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Energy associated with the existing NNW swell is small and concentrated in the shorter periods favoring a slight downward adjustment to the surf numbers for N facing shores for this evening. Forerunners associated with a new moderate medium to long period NW swell have pinged on the NDBC offshore buoys this afternoon. This energy will build into the nearshore waters tonight into Sunday. Surf will build rapidly during the morning peaking near High Surf Advisory thresholds for N and W facing shores by Sunday afternoon. A combination of moderate NW and N swells will maintain elevated surf elevated through the first half of next week.

E shores remain tiny to small given the lack of trade winds but shorelines exposed to N swells may be slightly elevated through Wednesday. Surf along S shores will see an increase of short period wind wave chop mainly over the western islands this weekend associated with the passing front. A slight lull is expected Sunday before the next front approaches and increases the wind waves coming from the south.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.