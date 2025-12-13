Maui visitor industry delivers meals, gifts to 500 kūpuna at annual appreciation event

Pictured: MHLA volunteers, Kaunoa team and Meals on Wheels. Credit: Maui Photo Hub

Members of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association recently delivered meals and gifts to 500 Maui County seniors during the annual Winter Nā Kūpuna Appreciation Event, according to an announcement from the association Friday.

“Taking care of community is what our visitor industry does,” said John Pele, executive director of MHLA. “Our home-bound kūpuna are not able to experience a hotel meal or have social interactions. So, giving back to our seniors like this is a special way for our hotels and businesses make a difference.”

This year, gourmet meals were prepared in the kitchens of Andaz Maui, Wailea Beach Resort, Four Seasons, Montage Kapalua, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency and the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

John Pele delivers meals to kūpuna. Credit: Maui Photo Hub

The Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort and the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas also made monetary donations to support the cause. Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate provided treats which were gift-wrapped by UH Maui College student volunteers.

Partners who helped in transporting the meals from resort kitchens to Kaunoa Senior Center in Pāʻia included Sustainable Island Products, Premier Restoration, Enterprise Rentals and Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. Volunteers joined Meals on Wheels to hand-deliver these meals and gifts to seniors at their homes throughout the island.

Additional support came from Maui County Councilmember Tom Cook, Maui Photo Hub and Pacific Dream Photography.

“Partnering this morning with the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, and the County of Maui’s Meals on Wheels program was a meaningful reminder of how deeply this community shows up for our kūpuna.” Cook said. “I’m proud to stand with organizations that work every day to uplift those who have given so much to our island ʻohana.”

Westin Kaʻanapali Ocean Villas Team deliver to kūpuna. Credit: Pacific Dream Photography

