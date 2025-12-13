Maui’s Kyle Trudell wins HSJGA Tour Championship boys 11-12 division

Tour Championship award recipients. Courtesy: HSJGA

Maui junior golfer Kyle Trudell of Kula captured the boys 11-12 division title at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA | FTH) Tour Championship, held Dec. 6–7 at The Club at Kukuiʻula on Kauaʻi.

The invitation-only, 36-hole tournament drew 53 junior golfers from across the state and served as the final event awarding points in the HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year race.

The Tour Championship winners were as follows:

Boys 11-12: Kyle Trudell, Kula

Boys 13-14: Leo Saito, Hilo

Boys 15-18: Jake Otani, Hilo

Girls 11-12: Lucy Cui, Honolulu

Girls 13-14: Makena Yonemura, Waipahu

Girls 15-18: Samantha Monroe, Honolulu

The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 11-12, Par 72, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,310 yards)

Boys 13-14, Par 72, Gold Tees (6,688 yards

Boys 15-18, Par 72, Gold Tees (6,688 yards)

Girls 11-12, Par 72, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,310 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 72, White Tees (5,795 yards)

Girls 15-18, Par 72, White Tees (5,795 yards)

Tour Championship banquet. Courtesy: HSJGA