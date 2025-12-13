Maui News

Maui’s Kyle Trudell wins HSJGA Tour Championship boys 11-12 division

December 13, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Tour Championship award recipients. Courtesy: HSJGA

Maui junior golfer Kyle Trudell of Kula captured the boys 11-12 division title at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA | FTH) Tour Championship, held Dec. 6–7 at The Club at Kukuiʻula on Kauaʻi.

The invitation-only, 36-hole tournament drew 53 junior golfers from across the state and served as the final event awarding points in the HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year race.

The Tour Championship winners were as follows:

  • Boys 11-12: Kyle Trudell, Kula
  • Boys 13-14: Leo Saito, Hilo
  • Boys 15-18: Jake Otani, Hilo
  • Girls 11-12: Lucy Cui, Honolulu
  • Girls 13-14: Makena Yonemura, Waipahu
  • Girls 15-18: Samantha Monroe, Honolulu
The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

  • Boys 11-12, Par 72, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,310 yards)
  • Boys 13-14, Par 72, Gold Tees (6,688 yards
  • Boys 15-18, Par 72, Gold Tees (6,688 yards)
  • Girls 11-12, Par 72, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,310 yards)
  • Girls 13-14, Par 72, White Tees (5,795 yards)
  • Girls 15-18, Par 72, White Tees (5,795 yards)
Tour Championship banquet. Courtesy: HSJGA

