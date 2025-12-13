OHA awards $210,000 to support Nā ‘Elele o Kahikina Congressional Fellowship Program

Nā ‘Elele o Kahikina Congressional Fellowship Program.

E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center announced a grant award totaling $210,000 from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. This award will support Native Hawaiian young adults and emerging leaders through the Nā ‘Elele o Kahikina Congressional Fellowship Program, a cultural and civic leadership initiative based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Region.

This OHA award will help strengthen connections to ‘ohana (family), mo‘omeheu (culture), and ‘āina (land and water) by equipping Native Hawaiian ʻōpio makua (young adults) living away from home with mentorship, cultural grounding, professional development, and opportunities to serve their community at the national level. In doing this, the fellowship program aligns with OHA’s Mana i Mauli Ola strategies and outcomes.

The Fellowship Program aims to prepare the next generation of Native Hawaiian leaders to thrive in government, advocacy, and community-based leadership roles. It will provide ʻopio makua a yearlong leadership development experience that includes cultural education, community engagement, congressional exposure, advocacy training, and leadership opportunities. Nā ʻelele will participate in workshops, service projects, networking events, and cultural enrichment rooted in Native Hawaiian values.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to partner with OHA in this impactful opportunity for our Native Hawaiian ʻopio makua,” said Kuʻulei Stockman, EHCCʻs Chief Executive Officer. “Our E Ala E ʻohana understand the strategic importance of this program to nurture and grow future alakaʻi (leaders). We look forward to welcoming and guiding our first nā ʻelele cohort through professional activities and relationships to promote and perpetuate our Native Hawaiian culture and values.”

E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center is a Native Hawaiian nonprofit serving the DMV region through cultural education, youth leadership, community events, and programs grounded in Native Hawaiian values. Its mission is to uplift the lāhui through cultural preservation, community connection, and opportunities that strengthen Native Hawaiian identity and leadership.

Learn more at www.ealaehcc.org.