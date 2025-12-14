Hana Hou Music Program announces fundraiser, upcoming winter session on Maui

Hana Hou Music Program performs with students at an event at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Photo courtesy: HHMP

The Hana Hou Music Program, a nonprofit that provides free music education and performances across Maui, has announced its annual end-of-year fundraising campaign and the launch of its first-ever 2026 Winter Session on Maui, along with a concert on Oʻahu to close out the year.

The organization aims to raise $5,000 by Dec. 31 to support expanded programming for 2026, announcing plans to grow beyond its single annual season to provide programming multiple times throughout 2026.

“2026 represents a new chapter for our organization,” said Kisa Uradomo, who founded Hana Hou Music Program in 2022. “The generosity of our community allows us to continue offering free, high-quality musical experiences to students and families across Maui.”

Donations can be made at the organization’s PayPal page, or via check mailed to 678 Ōmaʻopio Rd, Kula HI 96790.

Pictured is Kisa Uradomo, Hana Hou Music Program founder. Photo Courtesy: HHMP

Introducing the 2026 Winter Session — Jan. 5–9, 2026

For the first time, Hana Hou will expand its programming beyond the summer season with its 2026 Winter Session, running Jan. 5–9, 2026, the organization announced.

Featuring a smaller team, Hana Hou Music Program will travel to new schools and community organizations on Maui, offering school visits, educational clinics and public concerts.

The week will feature three public concerts:

HHMP @ Maui Coffee Attic | Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku | Jan. 7, 11 a.m. | Free

Hāna Recital | Wānanalua Church, Hāna | Jan. 8, 6 p.m. | Free

Winter Session Finale | ʻĪao Theater, Wailuku | Jan. 9, 7 p.m. | $15 Adults / Free for keiki, kūpuna, and kumu

Full program details are available on the Hana Hou Music Program’s website.

Pictured is the HHMP team. Photo Courtesy: HHMP

End-of-year celebration concert on Oʻahu

Hana Hou will close the year with a special End-of-Year Celebration Concert at Studio 909 in Honolulu on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and a light reception will follow the performance.

The concert is free to attend, with a suggested donation of $20 per person, and all proceeds will support the 2025 End-of-Year Fundraising Campaign.

The program will feature three Oʻahu musicians:

Tyler Ramos, piano

Heewon Lee, cello

Ryan Hirowawa, oboe

Joined by Uradomo on violin and Executive Director Colin Crake on saxophone, they will play a curated mix of Hawaiian and classical repertoire.

Tickets available at the concert page on Zeffy.com.