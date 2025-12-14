Hawaiian music artist Kevin Perry to perform at December Hawaiian Music Series, Dec. 18

Kevin Perry

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announce the next concert of its Hawaiian Music Series, featuring Hawaiian vocalist Kevin Perry. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 – a week earlier than usual due to the holidays – from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available at the self-parking lot. Guests are invited to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs.

Raised in Kalihi and Nānākuli, Perry is known for his soulful and uplifting sound, often described as “real Hawaiian soul music.” His original composition “Cuz I’m” appears on the Hot Rain Band album, and he has been featured on several podcasts and television programs. Most recently, he served as the closing performer for the Thursday night Hoʻolauleʻa at the SCP Hotel during the 2025 Merrie Monarch.

His early beachside video performances from Wai‘ana —including his rendition of the gospel classic “Majesty”—have drawn more than 6 million views. Rooted in the falsetto stylings taught by his kupuna wahine, Perry blends contemporary Hawaiian music with an old-school, heartfelt vibe that resonates with listeners of all ages. His mission is to uplift, inspire, and bring hope through song.

“The Hawaiian Music Series is all about bringing our community together through song and celebrating the voices of our islands,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “We are proud to support our local talents and to provide this special evening for friends, families, and visitors alike.”

Now in its 17th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

For more details, visit LahainaRestoration.org.