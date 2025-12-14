Maluhia Maui Rotary welcomes Emergency Animal Care & Help, Dec. 16

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club welcomes Ayla Mader, founder and executive director of EACH — Emergency Animal Care & Help — during its upcoming meeting on Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mader will explore the purpose of the organization, whose mission it is to provide low-income households of Maui with resources and emergency funding for the care of their pets.

If an animal is at risk of euthanasia or surrender because of a lack of money to pay for a veterinary emergency, EACH steps in and helps keep families together. The organization also focuses on education and community building.

“The idea is that there is always room for compassion and hope. We are a conduit of the good that is in this world from people to the Maui community,” organizers said.

Mader went from being a stay at home mom, to going back to school, and eventually she started EACH. Her husband, John, is a nurse at Maui Memorial, and together, they are raising three keiki, ages 9, 7 and 2.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole. Contact maluhiamauirotary@gmail.com to RSVP.

Maluhia Maui Rotary Club meets the first three Tuesdays of the month at either South Maui

Gardens or Island Health. More information is available online at maluhiamauirotary.org.