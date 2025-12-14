Morning Mākeke announces one-day holiday market Dec. 20 in Kahului

After a long-awaited return, The Morning Mākeke will host its only market of the season — the Mele Kalikimaka Mākeke — on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran School in Kahului.

This special holiday market brings together over 47 vendors and two food trucks for the Maui community. Visitors can expect a diverse selection of Maui artisans and small business, music by DJ LX and giveaways throughout the day.

Emmanuel Lutheran students will run booths, including their popular pumpkin smoothie. Happy Matcha and Pastele House will be on site serving ʻono grinds and refreshing matcha.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, The Morning Mākeke will donate a

portion of vendor proceeds to Emmanuel Lutheran Schools to support its mission of

educating and uplifting the children of Maui Nui.