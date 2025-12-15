Community talk story with Kamehameha Schools Trustee finalists, Dec. 18

Ke One O Kākuhihewa, the Oʻahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, with support from Kanaeokana, will host He Kūkākūkā: A Talk Story with Kamehameha Schools Trustee Finalists on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kālama Dining Hall on the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus.

The event will bring together Kamehameha Schools beneficiaries, alumni, families, and community stakeholders for an evening of conversation with the three KS Trustee finalists: Keith Vieira, Olin K. Lagon, and Eric K. Yeaman.

Designed as a talk story rather than a debate, this event provides an opportunity for the community to hear directly from the finalists about their backgrounds, values, and vision for Kamehameha Schools.

Rooted in aloha and civic engagement, the gathering reflects a long-standing commitment by the Hawaiian civic clubs to foster informed dialogue and meaningful participation in decisions that impact the lāhui.

“Engaging beneficiaries and stakeholders in meaningful, accessible conversation is fundamental to the future of the Kamehameha Schools and the lāhui it serves,” said Jacob Aki, Pelekikena (President) of Ke One O Kākuhihewa and a 2013 Kamehameha Schools graduate. “ We are sincerely grateful to Kanaeokana for their support and all three trustee finalists for stepping forward and engaging openly with the community at this important moment.”