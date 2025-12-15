County of Maui seeks proposals to expand local food at kūpuna dining sites

Lānaʻi Senior Center. Photo courtesy: County of Maui

The County of Maui is seeking contractors who can help expand healthy, locally sourced food at senior congregate dining sites throughout Maui County.

In partnership with the County Department of Human Concerns, the County Department of Agriculture recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Locally Grown Healthy Food for the Kūpuna program. Bid proposals opened Dec. 3, 2025, and are due by Jan. 30, 2026.

The RFP asks contractors to provide locally sourced food to supplement existing County senior congregate dining services. The County Department of Human Concerns Congregate Dining Program provides nutritious meals and social engagement opportunities for older adults on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These County of Maui services are crucial to support healthy aging, reduce social isolation and promote food security,” County Department of Agriculture Director Rogerene “Kali” Arce said. “As the County advances its priorities in local sustainability, food system resilience and economic recovery, the County Department of Agriculture aims to involve more farmer participation to increase locally grown foods that are used in congregate meal preparation.”

For more information on the County Department of Agriculture RFP, visit the County Department of Finance Purchasing Division website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/bids.aspx?bidID=3813.

For general information on the County Department of Agriculture, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture.