Laritza crowned champion of ‘Hawaiʻi to the World’

In a night of artistry, culture, and emotional performances, Laritza was crowned Season 1 Champion of “ Hawai‘i to the World ,” earning the $10,000 grand prize during last night’s statewide finale which aired on Hawai‘i News Now. Representing O‘ahu, Laritza delivered a powerful performance that blended traditional Hawaiian oli with classical piano, securing the top honor among the finalists from across the pae ʻāina.

Born and raised in Nu‘uanu, O‘ahu, T.J. Keanu Tario (Laritza Labouche) is a kanaka maoli classical pianist, film composer, cultural practitioner by day, and drag artist by night. A graduate of The Juilliard School and The California Institute of the Arts, their compositions have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony, the Attacca String Quartet, and other acclaimed ensembles.

T.J. has taught at the University of Southern California and is currently developing an original musical about Queen Lili‘uokalani, a semi-finalist for the Eugene O‘Neill National Musical Theatre Conference.

Laritza (right) was crowned Season 1 Champion of Hawai‘i to the World, earning the $10,000 grand prize during. She is pictured here with host McKenna Maduli.

Last night’s finale brought together the winners from each island audition, showcasing the extraordinary depth of Hawai‘i’s creative talent:

Kaua‘i (two winners, due to tie)

Beya

Kumu Hula Troy Allen Lazaro, with Hālau Ka Pā Hula o Hīnano

Maui: ʻĀinaty

Hawai‘i Island: Pohai

O‘ahu: Laritza – Season Champion

“Hawai‘i to the World has shown us, week after week, the incredible depth of talent that lives in our islands. Every contestant from auditions to the finale brought a piece of their community, their kūpuna, and their story to the stage,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council and the show’s co-creator. “We congratulate Laritza on an exceptional performance, and we honor all of the finalists and artists who stepped forward this season. Their courage, creativity, and aloha remind us why investing in our people matters. This show is one way we can help lift their voices and share Hawai‘i with the world.”

The Hawaiian Council extends its heartfelt mahalo and appreciation to the judges who guided and supported the contestants throughout the season:

Season Judges:

Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom

Patrick Makuakāne

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (Kumu Hina)

Lehua Kalima

Guest Judges:

Jaedyn Pavao (Kaua‘i)

Keali‘i Reichel (Maui)

Alaka‘i Paleka (Hawai‘i Island)

Jake Shimabukuro (O‘ahu)

The show was hosted by McKenna Maduli, with Shawn Kekoa Pimental serving as the show’s music producer.

The public also helped to determine the Fan Favorite, selected through online voting from viewers statewide. This season’s Fan Favorite is singer Jenny Yim from O‘ahu who wins $5,000 prize. Hawaiian Council will feature both Larita and Jenny Yim at two upcoming events at Ko Olina.

As a nonprofit organization, the Hawaiian Council develops programs that celebrate our people and culture, and strengthen local communities through education, cultural exchange, and storytelling. Hawai‘i to the World reflects that purpose by uplifting Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i through culture, creativity, and community – providing a platform for artists and creators from every island to share their voices, celebrate their culture, and inspire pride and connection among future generations.