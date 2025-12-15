Locally owned drive-thru coffee trailer opens in Lahaina

Coffee Stop West Maui

Coffee Stop West Maui — a locally owned, family-run drive-thru coffee trailer, has opened at 263 Lahainaluna Road. They are the first independently owned coffee business to reopen in Lahaina Town since the 2023 wildfire, according to owners.

Founded by a local family with deep ties to West Maui, “Coffee Stop West Maui was created not just to serve great coffee, but to help restore a sense of normalcy, connection, and community to Lahaina during its road to recovery,” according to the announcement.

“Opening here means everything to us,” said Kawika Aki, who owns Coffee Stop West Maui with wife, Laura. “Lahaina is our home. I am born and raised here and after everything this town has been through, we wanted to be part of bringing independent businesses back to Lahaina.”

Located at the bottom of Lahainaluna Road, the drive-thru allows residents, workers, and visitors to grab locally roasted coffee quickly from the comfort of their vehicle. The menu features hot and iced espresso drinks, cold brew, matcha, iced chocolate (keiki approved) smoothies, and baked goods from local bakers; Ariele’s Kitchen and Maui Banana Bread Company.

Coffee served at the off-grid, solar powered trailer is roasted locally by Social Hour Coffee Roasters, supporting Maui-based production and partnerships.

As a small, family-owned operation, Coffee Stop West Maui reflects the heart of Lahaina’s small business community—resilient, determined, and rooted in aloha. “The opening marks a meaningful milestone, signaling progress and hope for other locally-owned businesses planning their return,” according to the announcement.

“This isn’t just about coffee,” said Laura. “It’s about showing up for our community, creating jobs, and honoring Lahaina’s spirit. We’re honored to be here and deeply grateful to the community that has already come out to support us.”

Coffee Stop West Maui is now open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to noon on weekends.