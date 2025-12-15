Maui Poke to host grand opening at new Wailea location, Dec. 20

Maui Poke

Maui Poke, a brand celebrated for its fresh ingredients and elevated island flavors, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Wailea on Dec. 20, 2025.

The new Maui Poke location offers a modern, welcoming space where guests can enjoy thoughtfully prepared poke bowls made with premium proteins, vibrant vegetables, and house-crafted sauces.

Maui Poke

The concept blends health-conscious dining with the unmistakable flavors of Hawaiʻi, offering a fresh, nourishing option. With multiple locations across the islands, the Wailea opening marks an intentional expansion into a community that values wellness and craftsmanship, according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Wailea represents a lifestyle that aligns beautifully with what Maui Poke stands for — quality ingredients, balance, and an elevated yet casual dining experience,” said a representative for Maui Poke. “We’re honored to become part of the Wailea community and look forward to welcoming guests starting Dec. 20.”

The public is invited to visit beginning Dec. 20 to experience the new location, at 10 Wailea Gateway Pl, B106.