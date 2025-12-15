Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-14 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph early in the

afternoon, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:33 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:18 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:37 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:07 AM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf has peaked for Kauai and Oahu near the high end of the High Surf Advisory (HSA) range. In addition, reports of surf impacts prompted HSA issuance for W shores of Leeward Big Island this afternoon as WNW (290-300) swell builds. Seas here will build through the evening and will peak at or very near the High Surf Warning threshold tonight. Offshore NDBC Buoys and the nearshore Waimea Buoy also indicate an ongoing transition to a large, long period N swell emanating from low pressure in the Aleutian Islands. This swell will maintain elevated surf for N facing and other suceptible exposures through tonight and have prompted the extension of the HSA for Kauai and Oahu through tonight for N facing shores only. In addition, N facing shores of the Big Island will be added to the HSA. All locations are forecast to drop below HSA thresholds by Tuesday morning, though Leeward Big Island will be worth monitoring for a potential extension into Tuesday. Renewed energy out of the NW quadrant (300-320) will elevate surf near the HSA threshold once again early Wednesday through Thursday.

E shores remain flat except where long period NW-N swell energy wraps. S shores experience short period wind wave shop and S fresh swell energy due to persistent S-SW winds through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.