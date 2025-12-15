Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2025

December 15, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
12-16
10-14
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph early in the

                            afternoon, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:33 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:18 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            south around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:37 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:07 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf has peaked for Kauai and Oahu near the high end of the High Surf Advisory (HSA) range. In addition, reports of surf impacts prompted HSA issuance for W shores of Leeward Big Island this afternoon as WNW (290-300) swell builds. Seas here will build through the evening and will peak at or very near the High Surf Warning threshold tonight. Offshore NDBC Buoys and the nearshore Waimea Buoy also indicate an ongoing transition to a large, long period N swell emanating from low pressure in the Aleutian Islands. This swell will maintain elevated surf for N facing and other suceptible exposures through tonight and have prompted the extension of the HSA for Kauai and Oahu through tonight for N facing shores only. In addition, N facing shores of the Big Island will be added to the HSA. All locations are forecast to drop below HSA thresholds by Tuesday morning, though Leeward Big Island will be worth monitoring for a potential extension into Tuesday. Renewed energy out of the NW quadrant (300-320) will elevate surf near the HSA threshold once again early Wednesday through Thursday. 


E shores remain flat except where long period NW-N swell energy wraps. S shores experience short period wind wave shop and S fresh swell energy due to persistent S-SW winds through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
