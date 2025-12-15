ReBoost Nasal Spray recalled for potential microbial contamination

ReBoost Nasal Spray recalled.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. for its ReBoost Nasal Spray. The recall was issued because of potential yeast/mold and microbial contamination, with one species identified as Achromobacter, at levels above specifications.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide, including retailers like Foodland in Hawai‘i, as well as direct-to-consumer via internet sales (medinatura.com). FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Microbial contamination in nasal spray may lead to adverse health consequences, including life-threatening effects in immunocompromised individuals who use the product. Symptoms may include fever, swollen sinuses, headaches, face pain or pressure and facial numbness. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product. To date, there have been no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The FDB advises consumers to verify that they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. Customers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. may request a refund by emailing recall@medinatura.com. Consumers who purchased it at a local store may return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact MediNatura New Mexico Inc. at 800-621-7644 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST, or by email at recall@medinatura.com.